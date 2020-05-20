Netflix's 'Cheer' Star Morgan Simianer Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

The breakout castmember from the docuseries about competitive cheerleading will be repped by the agency in all areas.

Morgan Simianer, the breakout star of Netflix's Cheer, has signed for representation in all areas by CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Simianer, who features in the six-part docuseries about Navarro College's competitive cheerleading squad, has amassed 1.4 million followers on Instagram and another 300,000 followers on TikTok.

Cheer chronicled the cheerleading squad from a junior college in tiny Corsicana, Texas, as the team ultimately earned the school its 14th National Championship win.

Simianer has also gained influencer status online by recently partnering with brands like Buick, American Eagle, Secret Deodorant, Free People and boohoo clothing. Each campaign has promoted stay-at-home messaging or supported COVID-19 relief.

Originally from Osage in rural Wyoming, Simianer now lives in Texas and is finishing courses at Navarro College and Texas A&M University-Commerce.