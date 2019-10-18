Netflix's 'Cowboy Bebop' Suspends Production After John Cho Injury

The actor hurt his knee on the New Zealand set earlier in October.

Actor John Cho injured his knee on the Auckland, New Zealand, set of Netflix Cowboy Bebop earlier in October, prompting a lengthy production hiatus for the upcoming miniseries.

There weren't a lot of specifics immediately available about the incident, only that it occurred on Oct. 5 and Cho has since returned to Los Angeles for surgery and rehabilitation. “Our thoughts are with John and he has our complete support as he recuperates from this injury," said a Netflix spokesperson who confirmed the injury and delay.

It's not clear how long Cho and the Cowboy Bebop production will be down for the count, but it currently looks like the series will resume filming somewhere between seven and nine months down the line.

The project, a live-action adaptation of the popular anime about a group of futuristic bounty hunters, had not been dated on the streaming service, but it was clearly in the very early stages. Just two days after the incident was said to have occurred, Netflix released a video teasing the Cho and company's first day on set (see below).

Cowboy Bebop has major cult status, iterating as an anime series, manga, multiple video games and a 2001 film over the years.

It's been almost a year since Netflix handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for the project. The series, a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios, was previously set up at Amazon Studios before Netflix's streaming rival ultimately passed.



