Netflix's 'Dark' Season 3 Trailer Kicks off the "Final Cycle"

The streamer will launch the final season of the German hit drama on June 27. In the show, that is the day of the apocalypse.

The final cycle is about to begin – and end.

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled the trailer for the third and final season of German hit drama Dark and revealed that it will launch on June 27. That is no coincidence as in the series, which focuses on four estranged families and a time-travel conspiracy that spans three generations, that is the day of the apocalypse.

"We will offer answers to the questions that our viewers have been asking and help untangle the story through time," said Dark co-creators and showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar last year. “It will be hard for us to walk away from those characters we have really grown fond of, but the beginning is the end, and the end is the beginning.”

The trailer, much anticipated by fans, features core characters, including Jonas, Martha and Bartosz, and touches on the challenges and questions they have been facing. It also focuses on some of the key themes of the twisty show, such as fate and free will. "Why am I here?" Jonas asks, for example. And fans are reminded of the theory that "everything in life occurs in cycles."

The trailer for the final season of Dark, which also features a lot of fire, ends with the tagline "The final cycle begins" – which then changes to "The final cycle ends."

Watch the full trailer below.