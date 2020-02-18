Netflix's 'Dirty Money' Season 2 to Examine Jared Kushner's Real Estate Empire (Exclusive)

From Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions, the crime documentary series will also look into the 1MDB scandal that saw billions stolen from Malaysia and used to fund forays into Hollywood with 'The Wolf of Wall Street.'

The real estate empire of President Trump's son-in-law and close adviser Jared Kushner is set to go under the microscope in the second season of Netflix's documentary series Dirty Money.

Coming from Oscar-winner Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions and due to launch March 11, season 2 of the investigative show will continue to peer into what the streamer describes as the "untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption" in the world of business.

Among the six episodes, "Slumlord Millionaire" — directed by Dan DiMauro and Morgan Pehme — aims to pulls back the curtain on the real estate practices of Kushner, with a focus on the tenants who have dared to expose the truth about his empire.

Also in Season 2 of Dirty Money, "The Man at the Top" will offer an inside look at the 1MDB corruption scandal, in which billions of dollars were siphoned from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund and used to fund vast spending sprees, not to mention forays into Hollywood including The Wolf of Wall Street. Directed by Zach Heinzerling, the episode includes a rare sit-down with former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, now on trial for corruption and accused of being a central kingpin in the scandal.

"The Wagon Wheel," directed by Dan Krauss, is the story of the Wells Fargo scandal, looking at one of the world's most revered financial institutions and how its drive for growth fostered a culture that led employees to commit one of the most egregious episodes of consumer fraud in U.S. history.

Other episodes in the season will look at the life cycle of gold from illegal cartel mines to financial institutions and consumer products, the exploitation of vulnerable senior citizens through the state guardianship system, and corruption and regulatory wrongdoing within one the world's biggest plastics producers.

Dirty Money is produced by Jigsaw Productions. Executive producers are Gibney, Meghan O’Hara, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello. Co-executive producers are Isaac Bolden, Brad Hebert and John Turner.