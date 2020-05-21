Netflix Film Publicity Exec Julie Fontaine Exits

She joined the company in 2017 and worked closely with the streamer's head of films Scott Stuber as well as documentary and independent film chief Lisa Nishimura.

Julie Fontaine, vice president of film publicity at Netflix is exiting the company, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Joining the streaming giant in 2017, Fontaine worked closely with head of Netflix Films Scott Stuber as well as documentary and independent film head Lisa Nishimura as the company ramped up its original movie offerings with mainstream blockbusters and awards-worthy titles.

Variety was first to report the news.

In a statement to THR, Stuber said: "[Julie] is a true cinephile and her indelible fingerprints can be found on the publicity campaigns for the Academy Award winning Roma, Best Picture nominees Marriage Story and The Irishman, Bird Box, Extraction, Murder Mystery and everything in between. We wish her continued success and thank her for her many contributions over the past 3 years."

Prior to working at Netflix, Fontaine was the evp of worldwide publicity at Lionsgate.