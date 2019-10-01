Texans Discuss Friend Who Joined ISIS in Netflix's 'Ghosts of Sugar Land' Trailer (Exclusive)

The short doc, which debuts Oct. 16 on Netflix, won the jury award in Sundance.

A group of young Muslim Americans in Texas discuss the disappearance and radicalization of their friend, suspected of joining ISIS, in the trailer for Ghosts of Sugar Land, set to debut globally Oct. 16 on Netflix.

The short Sundance-winning documentary, set in Sugar Land, Texas, is a haunting account of how young teacher Warren Christopher Clark became radicalized and traveled to join ISIS in 2018, only to be captured in January by U.S.-backed forces in Syria during the campaign to liberate the last pockets occupied by the terror group.

The film was made prior to Clark's capture — he is referred to anonymously as "Mark" — and focuses on the recollections of his friends from the suburbs of Houston. It was directed by Bassam Tariq (These Birds Walk) and produced by journalist/filmmaker Farihah Zaman (Remote Area Medical) in association with Laura Poitras and Charlotte Cook’s Field of Vision.

Ghosts of Sugar Land won the special jury prize in Sundance.

See the trailer below.