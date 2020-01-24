Netflix's 'The Irishman,' 'Marriage Story' Added to Criterion Collection

After 'Roma,' four more of the streaming giant's pics, including 'American Factory' and 'Atlantics,' will get Blu-ray and DVD releases.

Netflix has added four more movie titles for Blu-ray and DVD releases this year via the Criterion Collection — Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s American Factory and Mati Diop’s Atlantics.

Earlier, Netflix's Roma by Alfonso Cuarón became the first of the streaming giant's films to join the Criterion library of classic and contemporary films, and is set for a Feb. 11 home video release.

The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, debuted in theaters Nov. 1, 2019 and on Netflix later that month. Marriage Story began its theatrical release Nov 6 last year, before Netflix started to stream the divorce drama that stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver on Dec. 6.

American Factory, about a Chinese-owned factory in post-industrial Ohio from Participant Media and the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, had an August 2019 release and nabbed an Oscar nomination for best documentary.

And Atlantics, which earned the Grand Prix prize in Cannes, is Diop’s feature directorial debut.

Each Criterion Collection home video release includes exclusive behind-the-scenes content, special features and a filmmaker-supervised master.