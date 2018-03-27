Jason Sudeikis Plays a Struggling A&R Exec in Netflix's 'Kodachrome' Trailer

Ed Harris and Elizabeth Olsen also star in the film, which dropped its first trailer.

In Kodachrome, which debuts on Netflix and in select theaters April 20, Jason Sudeikis plays a floundering A&R executive at Spitting Devil Records on the verge of being fired unless he can snag a band from Sony.

In the Mark Raso-directed drama, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Sudeikis ends up taking a road trip with his long-estranged, terminally ill father, played by Ed Harris, to Kansas to the one remaining photo lab that can develop old rolls of Kodachrome film that Harris’ character, a noted photographer, took decades earlier and desperately wants to see before he dies.

Given Sudeikis’ role, it’s not surprising that music plays a seminal part in the film, including a few live music scenes and some choice licensed tracks, including Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe,” Galaxie 500’s “Melt Away,” Ty Segall’s “Girlfriend” and Live’s “Lightning Crashes.” Surprisingly, Paul Simon's "Kodachrome" is not in the film. The song in the trailer is Graham Nash’s “Better Days” from 1971.

Conveniently, the desired band just happens to be on tour in a city along the way to Kansas.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.