Netflix's 'Maniac' Releases First Look Photos

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in the series from 'True Detective' director Cary Fukunaga.

Netflix on Wednesday released the first look at Maniac, its highly anticipated new black comedy series from Cary Fukunaga, director of True Detective and Beasts of No Nation.



The series stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill as two strangers who find themselves caught up in a bizarre pharmaceutical trial gone awry. The series is a remake of the Norwegian show of the same name, by Hakon Bast Mossige and Espen PA Lervaag, which aired in 2014.



Patrick Somerville wrote the 10-episode Maniac, which co-stars Sonoya Mizuno, Justin Theroux, Julia Garner, Jemima Kirke and Sally Field.



Netflix will premiere the series later this year.



Netflix unveiled the first photos from the series at its See What’s Next event in Rome.



Check them out below.