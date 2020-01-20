Netflix Expresses Interest in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Deal

"Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure," chief content officer Ted Sarandos told a news agency.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos on Sunday expressed interest in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their royal exit.

Industry watchers have wondered if the couple could follow Barack and Michelle Obama’s playbook and strike a production deal with the global streaming giant.

The Press Association news agency reported that it asked Sarandos at an event in Los Angeles whether Netflix would be interested in working with Prince Harry and Markle, quoting the executive as replying: "Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure."

Following the news of their decision to stand down from their royal duties, it emerged that Markle had signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to an elephant charity.

Under a broader deal unveiled Saturday, Prince Harry and Markle will no longer use the titles "royal highness" or receive public funds for their work. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," said a statement from Buckingham Palace. "As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties."