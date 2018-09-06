Oscars: The Netherlands Selects 'The Resistance Banker' for Foreign-Language Category

Joram Lursen's period drama tells the true story of Walraven van Hall, who defrauded Nazi bankers to finance the Dutch resistance.

The Netherlands has picked Joram Lursen's period drama The Resistance Banker to represent the country in the race for the 2019 foreign-language Oscar.

Set during World War II when the Netherlands was under Nazi occupation, The Resistance Banker tells the true story of Walraven van Hall (Barry Atsma), a Dutch banker who defrauded the Nazi-controlled Central Bank of millions — money he then funneled to the Dutch Resistance.

The Resistance Banker was written by Marieke van der Pol and Thomas van der Ree/Winchester McFly and produced by Sytze van der Laan, Sabine Brian and Alain de Levita for NL Film and TV in co-production with EO - Evangelical Broadcasting and Zilvermeer Productions.

A critical and commercial hit at home, The Resistance Banker earned more than $4 million at the local box office, making one of the 3 most successful local films this year in the Netherlands. Lursen's feature has also received a record 12 nominations for national film honors, the Golden Calf.

Netflix picked up rights to The Resistance Banker outside the Netherlands, Belgium and China and will bow the film worldwide on September 11.

The Netherlands has been nominated 7 times for the foreign-language Academy Award and won the Oscar three times: For Fons Rademakers' The Assault in 1986, for Marleen Gorris's Antonia's Line in 1995 and most recently in 1997 for Character from director Mike van Diem. The last Dutch nominee for the foreign-language Oscar was Ben Sombogaart's Twin Sisters in 2003.

The nominees for the 2019 Oscars will be announced on Jan. 22, 2019.

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 24, 2019.