Mobile Game Company Netmarble Ups Head of Global Ops to Co-CEO

Seungwon Lee will head the company's overall management and global operations in his new position alongside incumbent CEO Young-sig Kwon.

South Korean mobile game company Netmarble, maker of such titles as Marvel: Future Fight and K-Pop crossover BTS World, has nominated Seungwon Lee as the company's new co-CEO alongside incumbent CEO Young-sig Kwon. Netmarble's board of directors will official appoint Lee to the new position in February.

Lee, who is currently Netmarble's chief global officer, will head the company's overall management and global operations in his new position, while Kwon will focus on its game business.

Lee joined Netmarble in 2007 as vp of corporate strategy for Netmarble Games (then called CJ Internet). Prior to his time at the mobile game company, he was an exec for Yahoo heading up its Korea marketing division. He took on his current role of chief global officer in 2014.

Netmarble was founded in 2000. The company is headquartered in Seoul and has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. It began focusing on mobile gaming in 2012 and opened a Los Angeles-based office last year after years in San Francisco and Buena Park.

In 2015, Netmarble acquired Jam City, a mobile game studio based in Culver City.

In its most recent financial report, Netmarble reported revenue of $536.4 million, a nearly 18 percent year-over-year increase, over its Q3 period ending in November.