Australia’s Network Ten, U.K.’s Channel 5 Commission Mini-Series ‘Breathless’

The drama is the first project to be produced by the two free-to-air broadcasters under their new, common, ViacomCBS ownership.

Australia’s Network Ten and Channel 5 in the UK have co-commissioned a new four part drama, Breathless, from Fremantle Australia. It’s the first joint project for the broadcasters since the ViacomCBS merger that’s brought the two free-to-air TV networks under common ownership.

Created by Neighbours producer Jason Herbison, the thriller stars former EastEnders star Charlie Brooks and Australian actor Brett Tucker (The Americans, Station 19 and Mistresses).

Breathless centers on a British woman and her husband seeking a fresh start in Australia after infidelity rocks their marriage until they hire a young local nanny with deadly consequences.

Scott Major will direct the 4 x one-hour series with Herbison executive producing for Fremantle and Greg Barnett acting as commissioning editor for Channel 5.

Breathless will be filmed in Melbourne, Australia, with funding assistance from state agency, Film Victoria.

Ten’s chief content officer, Beverley McGarvey, said Breathless is “a great example of the opportunities the ViacomCBS merger can bring to markets around the world.”

Ben Frow, director of programmes for ViacomCBS’s UK networks, added: “Breathless is a great way of extending our partnership with Network 10 – with a shared language and such strong cultural connections between the UK and Australia, there is obvious potential to explore further opportunities for content sharing now Channel 5 and Network 10 are part of the same family.”

Chris Oliver-Taylor, Fremantle CEO, Asia Pacific added: “Jason, Jo Porter and I are delighted to be cementing the incredible long-standing relationship that Fremantle has had with ViacomCBS over many years by bringing this new exciting series to a truly global audience.”

Ten and Channel 5 have previously collaborated on Australia’s longest running serial drama Neighbours.