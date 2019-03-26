Neve Campbell, Tom Cullen, Keir Gilchrist Join Crime Drama 'Castle in the Ground'

Alex Wolff and Imogen Poots also star in the Canadian indie.

Neve Campbell, Tom Cullen and Keir Gilchrist have joined the cast of writer-director Joey Klein’s crime drama Castle in the Ground, now shooting in Sudbury, Ontario.

The indie also stars Alex Wolff and Imogen Poots. Castle in the Ground follows a teenager who, after the untimely death of his mother, befriends his charismatic but troubled next-door neighbor, which leads to a world of addiction and violence just as an opioid epidemic grips their small town.

William Woods and Michael Solomon are producing the film, with Andra Gordon, Tom Spriggs, Rob McGillivray, Ben Stranahan, George Stranahan, John Hansen, Mark Gingras and John Laing sharing executive producer credits.

Campbell most recently starred in Universal’s Skyscraper alongside Dwayne Johnson. She is repped by CAA and Mosaic and Viewpoint.

Cullen currently stars on History Channel's Knightfall series, and is best known for roles on Downton Abbey, Black Mirror and Gunpowder. He also starred in Joey Klein’s The Other Half, opposite Tatiana Maslany. Cullen is repped by UTA, United Agents in the U.K. and Viewpoint.

Gilchrist currently stars on Netflix’s Atypical. He is repped by ICM Partners, Amanda Rosenthal Talent, Thruline Entertainment and Viewpoint.