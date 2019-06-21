Anderson Cooper Delivers Touching Tribute to His Late Mother Gloria Vanderbilt

The CNN anchor described the final moments with his mom before she died this week following a cancer diagnosis.

Anderson Cooper on Thursday night shared a touching tribute to his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, whose death made headlines earlier this week. The author, fashion icon and artist died on Monday at age 95 following a cancer diagnosis.

During his CNN show, Anderson Cooper 360, the 52-year-old news personality said that Vanderbilt discovered on June 8 that she had an advanced form of stomach cancer. "She lived nine more days," he said. "Being able to spend those nine days and nights with her was a great, great blessing. They were the most extraordinary days of my life and I'm very grateful."

Vanderbilt died at 4 a.m. surrounded by friends and family, including Cooper. "Though I was holding her hand and her head when she took her last breath, it's still a little hard for me to believe she's gone," he continued, visibly emotional. "Right now, things seem a lot less bright and magical without her."

Cooper went on to say that he feels "very lonely" without his mother, especially since she was the last living member of his immediate family. Cooper's father, Wyatt Cooper — Vanderbilt's fourth and final husband — died in 1978 on the operating table during open-heart surgery when Anderson Cooper was just 10 years old. Then, about a decade later when Cooper was 21, his brother, Carter Cooper, committed suicide at age 23, jumping from the terrace of Vanderbilt's penthouse in Manhattan.

"[My mother] was the last of my immediate family, the last person who knew me from the beginning," said Anderson Cooper. "They're all gone and it feels very lonely right now. I hope they are at least together."

Looking on the bright side, however, Cooper said that he is incredibly proud of the strong bond he and Vanderbilt shared.

"When I die that might be the thing I'm most proud of. I'm happy that we left nothing unsaid between us. She knew me and I knew her, and there's great comfort in that," he said. "'You and I, it's a match made in heaven,' she said to me last week. 'We're a good team,' I told her. We stayed up late that night just holding hands and when she got sleepy ... she said to me, 'What a wonderful night.' And it was."

Watch Cooper's tribute to Vanderbilt below.