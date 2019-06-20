'The Angry Birds Movie 2' Final Trailer Offers Closer Look at Birds and Pigs' Plan to Take on New Threat

The latest preview introduces the new character Silver, voiced by Rachel Bloom, who is an annoyance to Red (Jason Sudeikis).

The final trailer for The Angry Birds Movie sequel was released by Sony Pictures and Rovio on Thursday, June 20. In the animated film, viewers can expect more adventures between the pigs and the angry birds as these frenemies unite to take down a new threat: the isolated Zeta (Leslie Jones) who fired an ice ball at their island and is intent on destroying them.

In this trailer, the audience gets a closer look at the plan they hatch to take down Zeta as well as the struggles they face while attempting to work together and cooperate. It also introduces a new character, Chuck’s (Josh Gad) sister Silver (Rachel Bloom), who is an annoyance to Red (Jason Sudeikis). Red and Silver exchange quippy banter upon first meeting and list off each other’s flaws.

In preparation for the takedown of Zeta, the angry birds are welcomed into the pigs’ laboratory ,where they are inventing different gadgets to aid the mission, one of them being "invisispray," which produces indefinite invisibility on anyone who use it, unfortunately for the test subject.

The birds and the pigs then attempt to sneak onto Zeta’s island undetected by way of a giant bird disguise they are all hiding in, which leads to a breakdance challenge with one of the guards.

Bill Hader, Pete Davidson, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Beck Bennett, Nicki Minaj and Brooklynn Prince round out the voice cast.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is set to open in theaters on Aug. 16. Watch the final trailer, above.