New 'Bad Trip' Prank Movie Revealed, Gets Fall 2019 Release

Eric Andre and Lil Rel Hower star in the movie from the producer of 'Jackass' and 'Bad Grandpa.'

Orion Pictures has set an Oct. 25, 2019 release date for the new Bad Trip hidden-camera prank comedy.

The feature from Jackass and Bad Grandpa producer Jeff Tremaine stars Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery. Bad Trip follows two best friends on a cross-country road trip filled with inventive pranks, as they pull a real-life audience into the mayhem.

The film is directed by Kitao Sakurai and is also produced by Andre, David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer.

"Eric and Rel’s hilarious performances combined with spectacular, groundbreaking pranks will make Bad Trip the defining prank movie for a new generation. We’re incredibly proud to debut the next in line to Borat and Bad Grandpa,” Bernad and Fleischer said in a joint statement.

Orion Pictures is also set to release Nicholas McCarthy’s supernatural horror thriller The Prodigy, starring Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott and Colm Feore, on Feb. 8, and the reimagining of the horror classic Child’s Play, which stars Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry and Gabriel Bateman, on June 21.