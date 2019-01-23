Matthew McConaughey Sets Out to Tame His Partying Ways in New 'Beach Bum' Trailer

The Harmony Korine film also stars Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill, Jimmy Buffett, Snoop Dogg, Stefania LaVie Owen and Martin Lawrence.

The second trailer for The Beach Bum debuted on Wednesday.

The film follows the misadventures of struggling poet Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious and lovable rogue who lives his life to the fullest.

Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jonah Hill, Jimmy Buffett, Snoop Dogg, Stefania LaVie Owen and Martin Lawrence also star in the film, which was written and directed by Harmony Korine.

The trailer opens with Moondog announcing that he plans to read "poetic foreplay" to an audience. While initially unamused, the crowd eventually cheers on the poet.

Viewers soon get a glimpse of his wild lifestyle as clips of Moondog smoking on a boat, partying, drinking beer out of a bowl and stepping out of hot tub in a thong follow.

"Is that the motherfucking moon, dog?" Lingerie (Snoop Dogg) asks when Moondog displays his behind as he exits the hot tub.

Lewis (Hill) later tells Moondog that he has "pissed away" his talent on women and alcohol, though he appears unbothered by the insult as he continues to enjoy his life of smoking, drinking, spending time on the water and playing golf.

"I get all these things going and I start to hear music. The world's reverbing back and forth and I hit the frequency," Moondog says in a voiceover as clips show him writing, dancing and partying. "And I start to dance to it and my fingers get moving. We're spinning all over the fucking place and the fucking words come out."

The trailer takes a serious turn when Moondog is arrested. The judge warns him that if he doesn’t get his act together, he will have to go to jail.

Moondog sets out to write "the next great American novel." He soon befriends Flicker (Efron), who seems to encourage Moondog to continue his partying ways.

Another clip in the trailer shows Moondog and Lingerie's reckless ways when they willingly board a small plane that is going to be flown by a high pilot, who has "glaucoma in both of his eyes."

The trailer concludes with Flicker jokingly trying to punch Moondog as the two are under the influence.

The Beach Bum will hit theaters on March 29, after premiering at the SXSW Film Festival. Watch the full trailer below.