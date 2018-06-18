Beyonce, Jay-Z Share Non-Album Song "SALUD!"

The hip-hop mogul responds to Trump's criticism following his appearance on CNN's 'Van Jones Show.'

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s surprise joint album Everything Is Love is no longer a Tidal exclusive, but you still need access to Hova’s streaming service to get the full The Carters experience this week — the power couple to end all power couples released a non-album collaborative track called “SALUD!” exclusively to Tidal not long after the album dropped.

The lyrics find Shawn Carter biting back at President Trump, who went after Jay-Z following the rapper’s Jan. 2018 appearance on CNN’s Van Jones Show, where Jay criticized Trump’s comments about “shithole” countries.

“Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!” the caps lock-happy president tweeted on Jan. 28.

“SALUD!” features the following lyrics: “Your president tweeting about Hov like he knows us / My road to the top was to take what you owe us / I give a fuck what that man find vulgar.”

As of Monday (June 18) morning, "SALUD!" has not joined Everything Is Love on Apple Music or Spotify.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.