Critics Choice Real TV Awards Created to Honor Nonfiction, Reality Programming

A partnership of the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and NPACT, the new awards ceremony will be held June 2.

The Broadcast Television Journalists Association and NPACT, the trade organization serving the producers of nonfiction entertainment, are joining forces to present the first-ever Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards, which will recognize nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

The awards show, which will be held June 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, will replace the NPACT Impact Awards, which was held last year.

In addition to the awards voted by critics, the show will feature two fan-voted awards, and three peer-voted awards that will be given to those who have made significant contributions to the industry.

Awards will be handed out in the following categories: Competition Series; Competition Series: Talent/Variety; Structured Series; Unstructured Series; Ongoing Documentary Series; Limited Documentary Series; Short Form Series; Interactive Show; Live Show; Talk Show; Late Night Talk Show; Entertainment News Show; Culinary Show; Game Show; Travel/Adventure Show; Business Show; Animal/Nature Show; Crime/Justice Show; Sports Show; Relationship Show; Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden; Lifestyle Show: Fashion/Beauty; Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series; Show Host; Male Star of the Year (Fan Voted); and Female Star of the Year (Fan Voted).

Submissions will open March 4; the deadline for early submission fee discount is March 17; the deadline for submissions is April 14; nominations will be announced May 6; and the awards will be held June 2.

Bob Bain and Joey Berlin will serve as executive producers.

Submission guidelines can be found at http://realtvsubmissions.criticschoice.com/

The Broadcast Television Journalists Association, which is made up of TV, radio and Internet journalists who cover television on a regular basis, also partners with the Broadcast Film Critics Association to present the annual Critics’ Choice Awards, which recognizes achievements in film and scripted television.

NPACT represents more than 100 member companies that produce nonfiction content for U.S. broadcast, cable television and digital platforms.