New 'Daily Show' Trump Pop-up Opens in West Hollywood

The Donald J. Trump Twitter Library opened Friday to showcase "the best Twitter feeds of all time," as tweeted by the President.

As President Donald Trump makes his way out of the country for the G7 Summit and a meeting with North Korea, Trump’s tweets made their way to West Hollywood for The Daily Show's The Donald J. Trump Twitter Library opening.

“My favorite new celebrity couple is Trump and Kim Jong-un. I think they’re hotter than Markle and Harry,” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent Roy Wood Jr. told The Hollywood Reporter at the exhibit's opening on Friday. “It’s very unnerving to see our commander-and-chief brag about his lack of preparedness for unprecedented meetings that could change the trajectory of many countries and economies.”

Looking forward to straightening out unfair Trade Deals with the G-7 countries. If it doesn’t happen, we come out even better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2018

The Daily Show correspondents Wood Jr., Desi Lydic and Ronny Chieng were in attendance for Friday’s opening.

The 45th president's tweets and Twitter interactions decked out the pop-up gallery dedicated to all things Trump. There’s a section based solely on his predictions (dubbed the "Trumpstradamus"), a wall featuring Olympic-like medals of his greatest Twitter beef victories and a row of portraits featuring celebrities that have been attacked on Twitter by the president.

“When I read Donald Trump’s tweets, my feelings were hurt,” Late Night host Seth Meyers told the gallery goers in an audio clip, regarding comments Trump made about Meyers hosting the Emmys in 2014.

The pop-up opened for the public at noon Friday. The ever-evolving library clad with interactives and a replica of the Oval Office has had previous stops in San Francisco, Chicago and opened for the first time in New York last year.

“Imagine you’re in a museum and they kept adding a new dinosaur every week. Or if you’re at an aquarium and they’re like ‘Oh wait, there’s more fish that just came out today that are way better than these other fish,'” Wood. Jr said.

The opening saw the addition of a new exhibit located in the back garden called “11 minutes.” In the exhibit, there’s a video where The Daily Show cast vents about the day in November 2017 when Trump’s Twitter vanished from the site. In front of the video, there is an in memoriam of past tweets Trump has deleted.

LA actually has a brand new part of the exhibit called “11 minutes,” a garden area where they commemorate the short time in November when Trumps twitter vanished #DailyShowLibrary pic.twitter.com/qqO7MGrXul — Omar Sanchez (@OhMySanchez) June 8, 2018

Ramin Hedayati is a supervising producer for the The Daily Show and the chief curator of the Twitter library. Hedayati, who was in attendance, told THR the inspiration behind creating the library goes back to when the show began doing an annual bracket of Trump’s tweets.

“We want to give people an opportunity to look, feel and touch jokes that we’ve created around his Twitter feed,” Hedayati said. “It is one of the greatest Twitter feeds of all time.”

If fans are looking to experience the library but can’t make it to LA, Hedayati and Wood Jr. said they are still looking at the possibility of making the pop-up travel across all major cities.

“I would love it to go everywhere,” Hedayati said.

“There’s a lot of golden tweets that just didn’t make this exhibit,” Wood Jr. added, noting that there will be a book released about the pop-up coming soon. “Knee-jerk, I don’t think this will be the last stop.”

Admission to the Donald J. Trump Twitter Library located at 631 N. Robertson Ave. in West Hollywood is free and will be open to the public for the rest of the weekend (and next weekend as well) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.