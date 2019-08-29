New Disney-Fox Layoffs Hit Media Distribution at Combined Film Studios

Nearly 60 jobs have been eliminated in the latest round of exits after the marriage of the two companies.

Walt Disney has eliminated nearly 60 jobs within its media distribution division as the Disney and Fox film studios continue to consolidate their operations, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Disney had no comment on the latest severance slips, though it's understood that jobs have been lost at both the Disney and Fox studios.

The staff cuts represent the latest from Disney since it completed its $71.3 billion acquisition of much of the 21st Century Fox media and entertainment empire.

Various divisions across the film studios have been impacted in order to reduce redundancy after the acquisition of the Fox assets.

Disney said prior to the close of the merger that it was eyeing $2 billion in annual cost savings by 2021 and observers presumed much of that would come by way of layoffs.