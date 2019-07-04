Mobile Games Hotspot: New 'Game of Thrones' Title Is a Prequel; Battle Royale Comes to 'Tetris,' 'Flappy Bird'

Meanwhile, Niantic's 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' gears up for its first live event in Indianapolis.

The Battle Royale craze (made popular by games such as Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) shows no signs of slowing down as Tetris and the popular 2013 mobile hit Flappy Bird are both set to launch 100-player competitive games on mobile devices.

Tetris Royale, pits 100 puzzlers against one another to drop blocks, clear rows and fight to be the last gamer standing, the Tetris Company announced last week. The game is the first in a multiyear agreement between publisher N3TWORK and the Tetris Company. Beta testing on iOS and Android will begin later this year.

Fans of the Tetris brand will undoubtedly draw parallels between this new mobile game and Tetris 99, the Nintendo Switch exclusive that launched in February with a very similar premise. While specific details about Tetris Royale remain under wraps, expect a similar blend of block-stacking gameplay with Battle Royale competition seen in Tetris 99 and a solo marathon mode with daily challenges will also be available.

Meanwhile, Flappy Bird, the side-scrolling avian adventure game that became a trending topic in 2014 is back — this time with some new friends. Flappy Royale mixes the same addictive gameplay of piloting a small bird to avoid an endless series of obtrusive pipes with the added challenge of 99 other players doing the same thing. The goal is to be the last bird flapping.

To avoid overcrowded airborne mayhem, other players appear translucent in the background of the player's screen, allowing gamers to keep tabs on the competition. Flappy Royale is currently out in open beta for iOS and Android.

It's not all Battle Royale in the world of mobile games, however. Here's what else is happening in gaming-on-the-go:

Wizard Unite's Latest Sale Numbers

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite got a lot of chatter when it released at the end of June, but its sales numbers were mediocre when compared to Niantic's other hit, Pokemon Go. With its first week of launch in the books, Wizards Unite has amassed approximately $3 million in revenue and is now up to over 6.5 million downloads.

Plans for a fan festival dedicated to the new Potter game have also been revealed. Niantic and WB Games will host the official fan meet-up in Indianapolis on Labor Day weekend. This won't be the first time Niantic has held a large scale fan celebration, as the company has hosted the Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago every summer for the last three years.

Tencent Dips Into the Latest Trend

The new "Auto Chess" genre continues to gain popularity and Chinese media giant Tencent is jumping in on the trend with Chess Rush. For those unfamiliar, Auto Chess was originally a custom Dota 2 game mode where unique characters were strategically placed on a chess battle map where they would fight an enemy team within multiple rounds. In Chess Rush, players will be able to pick from 50 different characters to compose their team of seven. There will also be a co-op mode and a turbo mode where matches can be completed in 10 minutes. Chess Rush is available now on iOS and Android.

Dota Underlords' First Week

Valve's Dota Underlords public beta garnered over 1.5 million downloads in its first week, 66 percent of which were players on Android, according to a new report by analytics firm Sensor Tower. The largest audience hailed from Russia, which accounted for 210,000 downloads, while the U.S. market generated 165,000 downloads. For comparison, the PC version of Underlords saw over 200,000 concurrent players on Steam over its first weekend.

Another Game of Thrones Game Is On the Way

A new Game of Thrones game is coming to mobile, this time taking place 48 years before the events of the hit HBO show. Gamers will take control of the Night's Watch in Game of Thrones: Beyond the Wall, which will see players deploy characters on a grid-based field to fight other users online. The so-called "power of the weirwood trees" also allows you to play as fan-favorite characters such as Jon Snow, Tormund, Melisandre and Daenerys Targaryen, despite being set decades before the show. Beyond the Wall is set to bow Sept. 23 on iOS and Android.

Check back here weekly for Mobile Games Hotspot, a roundup of the latest in all things mobile gaming.