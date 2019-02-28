New Line Executive Michael Disco Launches The Disco Factory Production Company

The longtime exec is exiting the studio and will become a producer on 'The Flash' and an executive producer on the 'Sopranos' prequel, 'The Many Saints of Newark.'

Studio executive Michael Disco is leaving his longtime home of New Line Cinema and launching production banner The Disco Factory.

The company enters the world with a two-year producing deal with Warner Bros. and New Line. Disco will launch already armed with a couple of high-profile movie projects.

The first is The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, which series creator David Chase is producing after co-wroting the script. Alan Taylor will direct. Disco will serve as an executive producer on Saints.

Disco also boards The Flash as a producer. The project, based on the DC Comics superhero, has Spider-Man: Homecoming scribes John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein set to direct. Ezra Miller will reprise the speedster's role.

"Michael Disco started working with us at New Line 19 years ago," said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures. As the former president of New Line he spent years watching the executive rise through the ranks. "He's one of those people you hope will be on your team throughout their career. He has always been passionate about and incredibly talented in both development and production, so it makes sense that he's chosen to segue into producing. I'm both proud and happy that he will be staying here and making his films at our studio, where he has been a beloved and trusted colleague."

Disco started his film career at New Line in 2000, ascending to the rank of exec vp production. The projects he brought in and/or oversaw spanned many genres: musical Hairspray and romantic comedy He's Just Not That Into You, comedies Game Night and Horrible Bosses and action-adventure blockbusters San Andreas and Rampage.

Over the course of his time at New Line, he shepherded 34 movies that grossed almost $4.5 billion.

Stated Disco: "I am so grateful to Toby Emmerich, [New Line president & chief creative officer] Richard Brener, [New Line president & chief content officer] Carolyn Blackwood and [Warner Bros. DC-based production president] Walter Hamada for their incredible support in making this transition happen. I've spent my entire career with Warner/New Line and I'm thrilled to be continuing my relationship with the distinguished executives at both companies."

Disco was also highlighted as a Next Gen exec by THR and is a member of PGA, BAFTA and AFI.