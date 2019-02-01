Next 'Mission: Impossible' Installments Land 2021, 2022 Release Dates

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in the franchise's next installments.

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt with 'Rogue Nation' and 'Fallout' filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie set to return.

Paramount Pictures has announced the release dates for the next two installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The studio announced Friday night that the seventh film in the Tom Cruise-led action franchise will hit theaters July 23, 2021. An eighth installment will be released on Aug. 5, 2022.

Cruise will reprise his starring role for both films, and Christopher McQuarrie will return to write and direct. The two new installments will mark McQuarrie's third and fourth times at bat, after working on 2015's Rogue Nation and Fallout.

McQuarrie's Rogue Nation, the fifth installment in the franchise, grossed $682 million worldwide. Meanwhile, the franchise's 2018 installment Fallout, made $791 million at the box office.

Skydance Media will be re-joining Paramount as a partner on the projects.

In addition to the Mission: Impossible films, Paramount and Skydance are partnering on the upcoming Cruise's Top Gun sequel which is slated for a June 26, 2020 release.

The Mission: Impossible franchise has garnered over $3.5 billion worldwide.