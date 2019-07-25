New Pokémon, Mega Man Mobile Games in the Works

Co-op title 'Pokémon Masters' and a new collaboration between Tencent and the Pokemon Company are on their way, while Capcom also unveiled a mobile version of its 'Mega Man X' franchise.

Pokémon is once again taking over the mobile game world with a new partnership and updates to existing games.

Pokémon Masters, the recently announced mobile game from Japan's DeNA Co, will launch on August 29 on iOS and Android. The new game will have a strong focus on cooperative play, with recent footage from the title showing three players working together online to unleash a special unity attack. Players can pre-register Pokemon Masters on iOS now.

There are even more pocket monsters are on their way, however, as a new collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Tencent was revealed earlier this week. While details are sparse, it is likely that the new game will release on mobile as Tencent is responsible for a number of China's largest mobile productions like Game for Peace, China's answer to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the free-to-play battle royale shooter.

Elsewhere in Poké-news, Pokémon Rumble Rush has come to iOS platforms as a free download after its initial launch on Android back in May, while Pokémon Go's latest update added Team Rocket, a new feature where certain PokeStops are invaded by a nefarious group and give players a chance to battle against them and catch shadow versions of existing Pokémon. If that weren't enough, there's also a tie-in with the popular anime One Piece in which Pikachus will spawn with a straw hat (similar to One Piece protagonist Monkey D. Luffy's) for a limited time.

Here's what else is hot in the world of mobile games:

Capcom Reveals Mega Man X Mobile Game

Capcom unveiled Mega Man X Dive this week, a new entry in the Mega Man X series set to debut on mobile platforms. A cast of characters including X, Zero, Axl, and of course, Mega Man, have all been revealed as playable characters and the story involves the Deep Log, a computer world where the game data of the Mega Man X series is stored. While a set release date has not been announced, there will be a worldwide release sometime in 2019 for both iOS and Android. Mega Man X Dive will also follow a free-to-play model.

Hyper Light Drifter Comes to iOS

Hyper Light Drifter, the critically acclaimed side-scroller from indie studio Heart Machine, is now available on iOS. The story follows a mysterious character known as the Drifter who uses ancient technology while falling ill to an unknown sickness. The colorful and carefully pixelated 2D side-scroller originally released on PC back in March of 2016. A PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release followed in July of the same year and a Nintendo Switch port was released in September of 2018.

Fire Emblem: Heroes Gets Three Houses Promotion

Fire Emblem: Heroes, Nintendo's mobile game based on the popular role-playing franchise, is hosting a new promotion for the upcoming Fire Emblem: Three Houses on Nintendo Switch. A lot of what makes Heroes special is the wide inclusion of different characters from the entirety of the Fire Emblem series. This new event adds characters like Byleth, Claude and Dimitri, a trio of main characters from Three Houses. A new story chapter known as "The Cohort of the Dead" will also be added.

Sky: Children of the Light Hits 1 Million Download Milestone in First Week of Launch

Five days after its initial release, Sky: Children of the Light has already surpassed one million total downloads exclusively on iOS, the only platform it is currently available. Although thatgamecompany already ported Flower to the mobile market, Sky is the studio's first game released exclusively on mobile. In comparison, Flower has only been downloaded around 80,000 times, but it's also a paid app offered at $4.99. Sky is free to download and has brought in an estimated $175,000 through in-app purchases whereas Flower is nearing $400,000 in revenue since it was released in 2017. Pre-registration for Sky on Android is now available.