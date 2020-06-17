'New Pokemon Snap' Headed for Nintendo Switch

The title is a new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game.

Pokémon Snap is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The Pokémon Co. revealed during a video presentation Wednesday that Bandai Namco is developing a version of the game, dubbed New Pokémon Snap, that will debut on the gaming system.

Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of the company, described the title as an updated version of the classic Nintendo 64 game Pokémon Snap, which was released in 1999.

Players will explore deserts, beaches, jungles and islands, research and capture photos of wild Pokémon and make their own Photodex, discover new expressions and behaviors of Pokémon characters, and more.

There is currently no release date for New Pokémon Snap.

Also revealed during the Pokémon Direct video presentation were details about the free-to-start game Pokémon Cafe Mix, which players can preload from the Nintendo e-shop starting Wednesday; expanded app offerings in Pokémon Smile; and "mega-evolved" Pokémon that will appear in the real world in Pokémon Go.

View the trailer for New Pokémon Snap below.