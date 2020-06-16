New Regency Extends $700 Million J.P. Morgan-Led Credit Facility

The 'Ad Astra' production company has also closed a five and a half year, $125 million term loan from investment firm The Carlyle Group.

New Regency has close two deals that will give the Ad Astra producers $825 million in available credit.

The production company has extended its J.P. Morgan-led credit facility for another five years, which includes a revolving facility with a $700 million capacity. The extension is also backed by Bank of America, Union Bank, SunTrust and several other banks.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our relationship with J.P. Morgan and to begin this new partnership with The Carlyle Group. Carlyle’s unique combination of deep knowledge of the film industry, flexible capital and ability to tailor a solution to meet the specific needs of our business makes them an ideal partner," said Yariv Milchan, chairman and ceo of New Regency, who made today's announcement with founder Arnon Milchan.

New Regency’s upcoming slate includes Adrian Lyne’s drama Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and David O. Russell's next movie that is set to star Christian Bale, Michael B. Jordan and Margot Robbie.