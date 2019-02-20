New Regency Launches International TV Division

Arnon Milchan's studio has tapped 'The Awakening' producer Ed Rubin to run the small-screen subsidiary.

Arnon Milchan's New Regency, the powerhouse behind Oscar winners The Revenant, Birdman and 12 Years a Slave, is launching an international TV division.

The Awakening producer Ed Rubin has been tapped as head of New Regency Television International, based in London. The focus will be on producing high-end TV content for the world market, and especially scripted content.

Emma Broughton will also join the new division as head of scripted, as New Regency Television International funds and develops projects from the ground up as well as co-producing with partners.

New Regency and Lionsgate in 2016 launched a TV joint venture, with E! veteran Kevin Plunkett tapped as its executive vp and head of television.

"As we continue to explore various formats and distribution platforms for our deep library along with newly produced product, our direct expansion into international television production is the next strategic step," New Regency chairman Yariv Milchan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rubin joins New Regency from Scott Free London, where he similarly launched a new slate of TV projects with a mix of established and new talent. His TV producer credits include The Crimson Petal & The White and Death Comes to Pemberley, while he produced The Awakening on the film side.

"New Regency's brand and output speaks for itself. There are few companies who consistently command both mainstream appeal and true authorship, so I couldn't be more excited to be there at the start of New Regency Television International and bring that same world-class stamp of quality and ambition to TV drama,” added Rubin in his own statement.

Broughton previously worked as head of creative at The Ink Factory, and before that held roles at BBC Drama Production, BBC Films and BBC Worldwide.

New Regency is coming off box office success with Bohemian Rhapsody, and this year is set to release James Gray's Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt, and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, starring Meryl Streep, Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan and a co-production with Sony.