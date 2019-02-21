New 'Rocketman' Trailer Offers Bigger, More Colorful Glimpse Into Elton John's Career

Taron Egerton leads the Dexter Fletcher-directed biopic, which also stars Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Gemma Jones.

A second trailer for the Elton John-produced musical biopic Rocketman has arrived.

Taron Egerton stars in the Paramount Pictures film that follows John's personal and professional trajectory, beginning with his days at the Royal Academy of Music through his musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.

The second preview teases more of Egerton as the singer and the scope of events the biopic will cover.

Opening with John sitting at a piano, he tepidly performs "Your Song" as his family looks on. The song continues playing in the background as an African-American musician tells John "You got to kill the person you were born to be in order to become the person you want to be," spurring his transformation as a "fat boy from nowhere" named Reginald to the soul man Elton John.

"Benny and the Jets" serves as the soundtrack for the next set of scenes, which feature John changing everything from his name to his wardrobe, performing in studio and glimpsing an attractive man before he's told: "Just don't kill yourself with drugs."

As the music shifts to "Tiny Dancer," the trailer takes a turn to focus on the more difficult elements of John's musical journey. John grapples with self-doubt, his identity and drugs while dealing with his relationships with Taupin (Jamie Bell), his mother (Bryce Dallas Howard) and former manager John Reid (Richard Madden).

"Maybe I should have tried to be more ordinary," John says as clips of Egerton in some of the singer's most iconic outfits are sprinkled in among flashy dance sequences.

The trailer ends with a brief look at the film's re-creation of Elton John's 1975 Dodger's Stadium performance, as the singer takes the stage to a crowd chanting his name.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Lee Hall, Rocketman will be released in theaters on May 31.