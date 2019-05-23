New Shia LaBeouf, Jesse Eisenberg Films Added to Lighthouse Fest Lineup

The New Jersey festival also booked PBS' SXSW winner 'For Sama' and A24's 'Skin.'

Upcoming films from Shia LaBeouf and Jesse Eisenberg are officially headed to the 11th edition of the Lighthouse Film Festival, it was announced Thursday.

The fest, which is set to run June 6-9 in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, has added LaBeouf's The Peanut Butter Falcon, which also stars Dakota Johnson, as its Centerpiece gala, and Riley Stearns' The Art of Self-Defense, starring Eisenberg.

Peanut Butter Falcon directors Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwart are expected to attend the event, which earlier booked A24's Skin — from writer-director Guy Nattiv and starring Jamie Bell and Vera Farmiga — as its opening night film. Nattiv will also attend and hold a master class at the festival.

Netflix's American Factory, a documentary by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar about a Chinese company opening a factory in Ohio with culture-clashing results, will close the fest, with the directors attending.

Lighthouse's Spotlight sidebar has booked PBS' SXSW winner For Sama; SXSW jury and audience winner Saint Frances; Annabelle Attanasio's Mickey and the Bear; and Daniel Schechter's Safe Spaces, which bowed at Tribeca.

The festival will also feature a 30th-anniversary screening of Oliver Stone's Born on the Fourth of July, with actor Jerry Levine attending.