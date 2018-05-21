New Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida Outlines Shift Towards Content

Yoshida laid out the company's direction at a corporate strategy meeting in Tokyo after $2 billion acquisition of a stake in EMI Music Publishing announced.

New Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said the Japanese conglomerate would shift its focus more in the direction of content and other recurring revenue generators at the announcement of its three-year business plan at its Tokyo headquarters on Tuesday morning.

"We announced today we will buy the 60 percent stake in EMI Music Publishing from Mubadala Investment; Sony already owned 40 percent of this catalogue of millions of songs, including by The Beatles," said Yoshida, referring to the $2 billion deal announced just before the corporate strategy meeting, calling Sony's music publishing division, "a stable, recurring revenue business and the biggest music publishing company in the world."

Yoshida, who took over from Kaz Hirai on April 1, noted that this was the 50th anniversary of Sony's first move into entertainment with the founding of the CBS Sony Records joint venture in 1968. There was much speculation around whether Yoshida would be as keen a supporter of Sony Pictures and other entertainment businesses as his predecessor had been, but the new CEO has now already overseen two IP content acquisitions.

During the strategy briefing he repeatedly referred to the importance of content, citing films including box office hit Jumanji, and Netflix series The Crown.

Anime IP, managed by Sony Music Japan, is another major element, said Yoshida, noting the profitability of the Fate/Grand Order mobile game, an anime-based property owned by the Japanese music division.



Expanding media networks will be another growth driver, according to Yoshida, especially in India, which will be the most populous country in the world within a few decades, but where only around two-thirds of households now have a television.

"There will be less emphasis on short-term profit in the next three years and more on investing in creating recurring revenue businesses," said Yoshida.

Sony will build businesses around 'Communities of Interest', that are created around movies, games and music, according to Yoshida.

"Sony PlayStation is our largest 'Community of Interest' with 80 million monthly subscribers on the PlayStation Network," said Yoshida.

The three-year plan will be a continuation of the reforms implemented by his predecessor, in which he played a leading role.

Sony Corp. announced a set of stellar full-year financials last month, the result of the turnaround driven by Yoshida and Hirai. The new corporate plan will run until March 2021.