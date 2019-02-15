New 'Triple Frontier' Trailer: Stakes Get Deadlier in Ben Affleck-Led Heist

Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal make split-second decisions in the Netflix film out in March.

Lies and last-minute decisions are at the center of the second trailer for Netflix's Triple Frontier.

The Ben Affleck- and Oscar Isaac-led film follows a group of five former soldiers who have sacrificed their fair share for a country they believe has left them high and dry.

Now they want what is owed to them, and to get it, the group decides to rob the home of a deadly South American drug kingpin.

In the nearly three-minute trailer, Isaac's character manipulates his four other retired operatives' financial anxieties — from new babies to college bills — to get them on board with his lucrative and dangerous idea.

All geared up and with an agreed-upon plan, the men stealthy break into the drug lord's home. But just as they all come face-to-face with what could be their new lives as richer men, their plan is jeopardized by the early return of the kingpin's fleet of guards.

When Isaac's character suggests taking what they have and running, Affleck's character refuses to walk away from the rest of the money, forcing the group into an explosive and bloody hunt that makes them targets of not just a single drug lord, but a powerful criminal ring.

A helicopter getaway gone wrong and the revelation of Isaac's character's half-truths round out the trailer.

Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal also star in the J.C. Chandor-directed Triple Frontier, written by Chandor and Mark Boal, which opens in select theaters on March 6 before hitting Netflix on March 13.