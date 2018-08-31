New York Alt-Weekly The Village Voice Is Ceasing Publication

"This is a sad day for The Village Voice and for millions of readers," the paper's owner said.

The Village Voice, which was taken out of print last summer and has seemingly been on its last legs ever since, will officially stop publishing new content online, the paper's management announced on Friday.

Peter Barbey, who purchased The Voice in 2015, said the announcement marked "a sad day for The Village Voice and for millions of readers."

He chalked up the closing to the harsh economic realities facing journalism publishers in 2018. "Like many others in publishing, we were continually optimistic that relief was around the next corner," he said in a statement. "Where stability for our business is, we do not know yet. The only thing that is clear now is that we have not reached that destination."

Assessing his purchase of the legendary alt-weekly, Barbey said "this is not the outcome I'd hoped for and worked towards."

As part of the decision to cease online publication, several staffers were cut on Friday, with about 15 to 20 people staying on to "wind things down," according to a report.

The paper's death, long rumored to be imminent, was mourned online by journalists, many of whom launched their careers at the publication.

Last summer, Barbey positioned his decision to end print as a necessary step to keep the publication alive.

"The most powerful thing about the Voice wasn’t that it was printed on newsprint or that it came out every week," he said at the time. "It was that The Village Voice was alive, and that it changed in step with and reflected the times and the ever-evolving world around it. I want The Village Voice brand to represent that for a new generation of people — and for generations to come.”