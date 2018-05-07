New York Attorney General and Weinstein Foe Accused of Physically Abusing Women

Four women allege that Eric Schneiderman assaulted them in a recent 'New Yorker' exposé.

New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman, whose office is currently handling a lawsuit against The Weinstein Co. and a civil-rights suit against Harvey Weinstein himself, has been accused of sexual misconduct and physical abuse by four women, according to a new exposé by the New Yorker written by Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow.

The women — two of whom spoke on the record — are accusing Schneiderman of subjecting them to "nonconsensual physical violence."

Michelle Manning Barish, who was involved in a romantic relationship with Schneiderman from 2013-2015, claims that the attorney general "slapped [her] hard across the ear and face," "choked" her and referred to her as a "fucking whore."

Tanya Selvaratnam, an author, dated Schneiderman from 2016-2017, and similarly claims that the AG slapped her, saying it "wasn't consensual" and that it escalated to him slapping her repeatedly, back and forth, choking her and spitting on her. "He was cutting off my ability to breathe,” Selvaratnam told the New Yorker. "We could rarely have sex without him beating me.”

Selvaratnam claims that Schneiderman threatened to tap her phones and have her followed, though he denied the claims. She went on to describe Schneiderman as a "misogynist and a sexual sadist."

In the piece, Selvaratnam also said that watching Schneiderman be triumphed as part of the #MeToo movement has made her "feel sick," and that she experienced him as "a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" kind of man. "He needs to be called out," she told the New Yorker.

After ending her relationship with Schneiderman, Selvaratnam reached out to other former girlfriends of the attorney general. She heard similar stories of physical and emotional abuse and they echoed sentiments that Schneiderman’s involvement in the #MeToo movement was “shameless.”

Schneiderman denied the allegations in a statement to the New Yorker: “In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.”

The women did not file police reports, but Selvaratnam told the New Yorker that she considered filing ethics complaints or civil suits against Schneiderman but did not because “the various legal options she considered were always connected to Schneiderman in some way.”

Schneiderman has been at his post as attorney general since 2011. Schneiderman's office filed a lawsuit in February, alleging The Weinstein Co. violated New York civil rights, human rights and business laws.

The suit claims TWC engaged in "a years-long gender-based hostile work environment, a pattern of quid pro quo sexual harassment, and routine misuse of corporate resources for unlawful ends that extended from in or about 2005 through at least in or about October 2017."

In April, he told THR of his investigation into The Weinstein Co., "Our investigation is focused largely on corporate malfeasance and a hostile work environment. Sex abuse and harassment is a form of sex discrimination. And our Civil Rights Bureau has looked at big companies before with hostile work environments."

He also sued and beat Trump on claims that the president had defrauded students.