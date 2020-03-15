New York City Movie Theaters Ordered to Close Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The order also includes nightclubs, small theater houses and concert venues. The closures will take effect at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered all movie theaters in the city to close starting Tuesday amid the global coronavirus crisis.

The order also includes nightclubs, small theater houses and concert venues. The closures will take effect at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

"This is not a decision I make lightly," he tweeted Sunday night. "These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality. We will come through this, but until we do, we must make whatever sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers."

