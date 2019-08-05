Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and More to Headline 2019 New York Comedy Festival

Over 200 late-night hosts, comedians and podcast stars will perform in more than 100 shows throughout the weeklong event that kicks off Nov. 4.

The New York Comedy Festival on Monday announced part of the lineup for its 16th annual event, which goes for a week and kicks off Nov. 4 this year. Over 200 late-night hosts, comedians and podcast stars are set to perform in more than 100 shows across various locations within the Big Apple.

Among those headlining this year’s festival are Nate Bargatze, Nicole Byer, Stephen Colbert, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Vir Das, Kathleen Madigan, Bill Maher, Demetri Martin, Norm McDonald, Trevor Noah, Randy Rainbow, Tom Segura, Benito Skinner, Jenny Slate, Kevin Smith and Jay Mewes, No Such Thing As a Fish, and Betches Media’s U Up? Live. Additional performers and shows will be announced in the coming months.

"Nothing beats being able to perform stand-up comedy in New York to some of the best audiences in the world, and that's what this festival is. I can’t wait," said Noah, who will be headlining the festival’s largest venue, Madison Square Garden, as part of his Loud & Clear Tour on Nov. 8.

Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Caroline's on Broadway, added in a statement: "As we mark 16 years of the New York Comedy Festival, we celebrate the varied and diverse talent — both up-and-coming and established stars — who continue to come out to put on a great show each and every year. We’ve always supported and championed those in the industry, and we’re excited to continue to bring the very best comedic talent to entertain comedy fans this November."