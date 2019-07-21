New York Experiences Another Power Outage; 33,000 Residents Affected

The outage came eight days after a transformer fire in Manhattan left hundreds of thousands of residents without power.

New Yorkers were dealing with another power outage Sunday, this time because of high heat.

The outage came eight days after a transformer fire in Manhattan left hundreds of thousands of residents without power. That outage affected Broadway, Times Square, Rockefeller Center and many more highly-trafficked areas.

On Sunday, Con Edison tweeted that "crews are responding to approximately 33,000 outages in the southeast #Brooklyn neighborhoods of Canarsie, Flatlands, Mill Basin, Old Mill Basin, Bergen Beach, and Georgetown due to continued heat and high usage."

According to the New York Post, the heat index was 102 degrees in Brooklyn when about 10,000 customers lost power around 6 p.m. local time.

Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted about the outages a little after 5 p.m. local time, warning that more were on their way: "I just spoke to Con Ed's president about tonight's outages. Their system in parts of Brooklyn is under severe strain and some equipment has failed. Here’s where we stand: Con Ed is taking 30K customers in Brooklyn, including Carnarsie, Mill Basin and Flatbush, temporarily off power so it can make repairs and prevent a bigger outage."