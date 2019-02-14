NYFW: Star Stylist Jason Rembert Debuts New 'Aliette' Fashion Line

“Sometimes you have to decide from only one or two looks; I wanted to make a collection where stylists would like all the looks," said Rembert, who counts Issa Rae and Rita Ora as clients.

With willowy Winnie Harlow in sunny yellow chiffon anchoring his model lineup, stylist-slash-designer Jason Rembert played to a jam-packed penthouse crowd Wednesday for the first New York Fashion Week presentation of his new Aliétte collection (named for his late mother and daughter.)

The celebrity dresser, who counts Issa Rae, Rita Ora, Ciara, Ezra Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. among his clientele, told The Hollywood Reporter that he was “super-happy” to make his debut as a designer. “You know, my peers, my agents and the PR companies I work with daily have been so supportive,” the native New Yorker says. “It’s an amazing feeling, I feel so loved and protected.”

Then he took a moment to speak about some of the key pieces in the collection, starting with the short version of the black beaded-bodice Critic’s Choice gown for Issa Rae that was the first red carpet piece he showed to unveil his new line. Reinterpreted in black wool crepe instead of the original double-faced silk, he says, “the silk is definitely more red carpet but the double-face wool you can wear during the day.”

One look he pointed out was a splashy floral print that seemed to sum up the theme of the entire collection, entitled Medinina (meaning “Isle of Flowers” and referencing his family’s native Martinique). On second glance, the finely pleated dress turned out to be paper-fine leather.

“I partnered with a designer named Georgia Gardner Gray and she's based out of Berlin. I DM'd her on Instagram and said, ‘Hey, I’d love to partner with you,’ and she was like, ‘I've never done this,’ and I said, ‘Let's do it,’” he told THR. “It was over Christmas break and no one works over the break but Georgia is amazing at what she does and she worked over Christmas to do the print. Then we got the leather and I wanted to make the clothing so soft and delicate that you wouldn’t think it was leather.”

Another print running throughout the collection, a graphic black-and-white line drawing featuring a woman’s profile with a nose that "was a bit fuller, a bit rounder," he says, specifically reflects the face of black women “and shows the beauty of who they are.”

Many of Rembert’s looks were punctuated with a double-buckle belt that the designer says gives the collection a bit of an edge and appeal to younger, as well as more mature women.

Speaking of appeal, he adds that the collection was also definitely conceived with his fellow stylists in mind. “I definitely love stylists. So I wanted to make a collection that stylists would be happy to know,” he told THR. “A lot of times you look at a collection and you have to decide out of only one or two looks. But I wanted to make a collection where stylists would like all the looks.”

While a show-stopping coral gown with a laser-cut leather, hand-beaded top and a finely pleated bell skirt looked like a prime contender for the Oscars, Rembert stayed mum on any plans, although he said that planned to board a plane on Thursday for a magazine cover shoot in Los Angeles--so who knows what else might be in his luggage.

“It seems like I’m in L.A. twice a week; it never stops," he said, laughing. “But I want to keep doing both as long as I can.”