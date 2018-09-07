Tadashi Shoji Looks to The Stars for His Runway

Not the Hollywood variety.

Stars of a different kind were key to Tadashi Shoji’s spring 2019 presentation on Thursday afternoon at New York Fashion Week. The Japanese designer said he was inspired by galaxies this season, finding a hopeful idea in looking skyward at all things celestial.

With Heather Graham, Orange is the New Black’s Dascha Polanco, and Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd among those in the front row, Shoji offered up a 38-look collection of all dresses and gowns, except for the one jumpsuit that was part of the degradé velvet group that finished the show.

The bright colors blending into each other are meant to evoke thoughts of nebulas, rendered in chiffons or finished with paillettes for star-like shimmer. Some gowns had cape backs for added drama.

Other details that explored the theme included star cutouts on Lurex gowns in silver or black, tulle gowns and dresses embroidered with crescent moons and eight-pointed stars, and a cosmic-print chiffon used on a buoyant design.

It was Shoji’s sleekest pieces that also felt the most modern, including a slim black gown of paillettes, and a sleeveless, deep-V neck gown of floral-embroidered tulle, finished with paillettes that scattered in favor of sheer tulle on the lower half of the skirt. Both looks easily should find their way to upcoming red carpets on stars of another sort.