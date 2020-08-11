New York Film Festival to Close With Michelle Pfeiffer's 'French Exit'

Azazel Jacob's satire about a New York socialite who has a blasé reaction to her husband's death also stars Lucas Hedges.

The 2020 edition of the New York Film Festival will close with the world premiere of Azazel Jacobs’ French Exit, a satire that stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges.

Based on Canadian novelist Patrick deWitt’s international best-selling novel of the same name, the story centers on Frances Price (Pfeiffer), a New York socialite who discovers the body of her husband in their bedroom and then goes skiing for the weekend. Eventually, she and her directionless son, Malcolm (Hedges), sell their possessions and move to Paris for a new life.

DeWitt penned the screenplay for French Exit, a Canada-Ireland co-production that will be released in the U.S. and in international territories outside of Canada and Switzerland by Sony Pictures Classics. NY Film Festival director Eugene Hernandez said Jacobs had been on his radar since the New York-based filmmaker's Momma's Man screened at the New Directors/New Films festival as part of Film at Lincoln Center in 2008.

"Now, we’re honored that he’ll make his NYFF debut with closing night selection French Exit, a tour-de-force collaboration with Michelle Pfeiffer that we can’t wait to share with audiences in NYC and beyond," Hernandez added in a statement. Last week, the NY Film Festival announced it will open with the world premiere of Steve McQueen's Lovers Rock, which is part of McQueen's Small Axe anthology of five original films to premiere on BBC One later this year and on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

Also last week, the NYFF, programmed by a Main Slate committee led by Dennis Lim, unveiled Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, starring and produced by Frances McDormand, as the festival's centerpiece film.