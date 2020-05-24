As Virus Deaths Lower, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says State Is "Decidedly in the Reopening Phase"

With state beaches open, Cuomo announced that campgrounds will open Monday and teams in his state can return to their facilities for training after a pause of more than two months.

The daily coronavirus death toll was slightly above 100 in New York state but the trend continues down, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

On Saturday, 109 people died across the state from COVID-19, the Democrat said during his daily press conference. There were 84 deaths on Friday.

The number of daily deaths at about 100 over the past week represents a significant drop from the peak in early April when the number seemed more likely to hit 1,000 than fall below 100. It peaked at 799 deaths on April 8.

Cuomo said the state was now "decidedly in the reopening phase." With state beaches open, Cuomo announced that campgrounds will open Monday. And he noted that the state's curve was going down even as many places in the country were rising in deaths.

Cuomo says teams in his state can return to their facilities for training after a pause of more than two months. "Starting today, all the New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps," the Democratic governor said.

Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL are discussing the resumption of their seasons with their players’ unions.

"I believe that sports that can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena — do it! Do it,"Cuomo said. "Work out the economics, if you can. We want you up. We want people to be able to watch sports. To the extent people are still staying home, it gives people something to do. It’s a return to normalcy. So we are working and encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible. And we’ll work with them to make sure that can happen."

The latest tally from Cuomo came as the nation's death toll from the coronavirus was approaching 100,000 on the eve of Memorial Day.