New York Governor Declares Statewide Emergency Over Coronavirus Threat

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference to discuss the first positive case of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in New York State.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement via Twitter, where he said, "I am declaring a state of emergency amid an outbreak of Coronavirus. We will continue to provide updates for New Yorkers."

New York has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

After a press conference, Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement via Twitter, where he said, "I am declaring a state of emergency amid an outbreak of Coronavirus. We will continue to provide updates for New Yorkers."

He then listed an online resource for citizens to learn about the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, cough and respiratory trouble.

The statewide announcement follows an emergency declaration from California Governor Gavin Newsom, which followed the death of an elderly patient in Northern California. San Francisco and Orange County already declared similar emergencies.

Los Angeles County on Wednesday declared an emergency with six new cases of coronavirus identified in the community.

Originating in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus began spreading globally earlier this year and has affected over 90,000 people worldwide, causing over 3,300 deaths.