New York's Historic Paris Theatre Reopening for Netflix's 'Marriage Story'

The Manhattan single-screen venue closed on Sept. 1, but is getting a reprieve for Noah Baumbach's film about a couple going through a divorce starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

The historic Paris Theatre in New York City is getting a reprieve after Netflix on Friday said it has booked the cultural landmark for a limited run for Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story starting Nov. 6.

The limited run follows the 581-seat Paris Theatre in August ending a seven-decade run as a Manhattan single-screen mecca for film screenings and premieres with a closure by parent Reading International after its lease on the property ran out. But Netflix, which has screened its movies at the Paris Theatre in the past, has successfully negotiated with the building's owner, New York real estate developer Sheldon Solow, to go forward with the Marriage Story run.

And sources indicate the stay of execution for the Paris Theatre may be longer if Netflix can get Solow's organization to agree to screen more of its Oscar contenders in the cultural landmark at 4 West 58th Street while it remains available and likely not under redevelopment.

The Paris Theatre run for Marriage Story comes in part from Netflix being hard-pressed to screen its theatrical movies in major chains because the streaming giant doesn't abide by the traditional theatrical window of 74 days to 90 days. So Netflix also booked Martin Scorcese's The Irishman for a one-month run in the Belasco Theatre in New York City, starting Nov. 1.

Marriage Story will also play in New York City at the IFC Film Center, Landmark 57th West, and Nitehawk Prospect Park. In Los Angeles, Baumbach's latest film will play at Netflix's go-to indie cinema, The Landmark, and The Vista.

Marriage Story tells the story of a couple, played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, going through a divorce and negotiating custody of their son (Azhy Robertson). Laura Dern, Alan Alda, and Ray Liotta round out the cast.

Los Angeles-based Reading International, parent company of Paris operator City Cinemas, was not available for comment.