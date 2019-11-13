New York Times Launches Trump Impeachment Hearings Podcast (Exclusive)

'The Latest' will follow the developments in the House impeachment inquiry against the president.

The New York Times is launching a new podcast to keep listeners updated on the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The Latest will debut Wednesday evening, the same day that Congress begins its public impeachment hearings.

From the team behind Michael Barbaro-hosted The Daily, The Latest will draw from the reporting coming out of the newspaper's Washington bureau. Congressional editor Julie Davis will lend her expertise to the show, as will the paper's political reporters and White House correspondent.

"As we were thinking through how best to cover everything that will happen with the public hearings, we realized it would make a lot of sense to have a special show devoted solely to documenting this moment," says Theo Balcomb, executive producer of The Daily.

New episodes, which will range in length from 5 to 10 minutes, will be released every evening after the public hearings have wrapped. They will be available in the feed for The Daily as well as in their own feed.

"We're hoping that we'll be able to take one or two specific moments from the public hearings each day and go deep into those moments," Balcomb adds, noting that the length is meant to make it "an easy thing to listen to at the end of the day."

The Latest is among several podcasts launched by the Times following its success with The Daily. It also has Caliphate from Rukmini Callimachi and 1619, part of the 1619 Project that looks at the history of slavery in America.