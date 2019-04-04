NewFronts West to Return to Los Angeles in September (Exclusive)

Ahead of the event, IAB has established the NewFronts West Advisory Board.

The NewFronts are returning to Los Angeles.

The annual industry showcase put on by the IAB will once again stage a West Coast event, dubbed Digital Content NewFronts West, in the fall.

In its second year, NewFronts West will take place Sept. 11 and 12 at NeueHouse in Hollywood with the theme, "Relationships Matter. Take a Stand!" There will also be networks sessions for presenters to connect with West Coast buyers.

Ahead of the event, IAB has established the NewFronts West Advisory Board, which consists of 13 leaders across the digital landscape. They include WEVR co-founder Anthony Blatt, 20th Century Fox Films digital media vp Scott Bishoff, CAA digital packaging co-head David Freeman, Universal Studios executive vp marketing Doug Neil and Amazon Prime Video original series head of media Ritchie Mae Ordonez.

The NewFronts take place each spring in New York to bring together digital media companies and ad buyers, the online industry's response to the television upfronts. This year, the NewFronts take place April 29 - May 3 with 15 presenters including The New York Times, Viacom, Twitter, YouTube and Walmart's Vudu.

The IAB expanded NewFronts to the West Coast for the first time in 2018 with a two-day event in October that featured Snapchat and Vice Media.

"NewFronts West is where creativity meets marketplace, it is where connections are built between brands, agencies, creators, publishers, and key partners in the digital ecosystem," said Anna Bager, executive vp industry initiatives at IAB. "With that in mind, we formed the NewFronts West Advisory Board to prove invaluable insights in shaping a meaningful event that uncovers how purposeful content can help brands establish deeper relationships with consumers — and drive better business outcomes."

Added Universal's Neil, "As the LA media market continues to expand, we are looking forward to helping IAB build Newfronts West into a consistent forum to accelerate the digital media and advertising marketplace in a way that is tailored to the unique needs of the entertainment industry."

For the second year, IAB has teamed with the Streamy Awards to present the Streamys Brands Awards on stage during the event.

The full list of NewFronts West Advisory Board members is below.

Anthony Batt, Co-founder of WEVR

Scott Bishoff, vp digital media at 20th Century Fox Films

Paul Bricault, managing partner of Amplify and venture partner at Greycroft Partners

David Freeman, co-head of digital packaging at CAA

Mac Hagel, executive vp and managing director of Zenith USA

Tiffany Kirk, senior vp and managing director of West Coast investments at Horizon Media

Alex Morrison, president of Grey West

Doug Neil, executive vp marketing at Universal Studios

Ritchie Mae Ordonez, head of media for Amazon Prime Video original series

Luigi Picarazzi, founder and CEO of Digital Media Management

Shannon Pruitt, former CMO of The Honest Co.

Nancy Yip Ramos, head of entertainment at Rufus Worldwide

Autumn White, executive vp digital and managing partner at Horizon Media