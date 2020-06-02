Newly Launched Literary Rights Group Acquires Estates of 12 Authors

The estate of 'Brideshead Revisited' author Evelyn Waugh is among those acquired by International Literary Properties in a deal brokered by the former CEO of the Agatha Christie estate.

The literary estates of 12 late authors have been acquired by the newly-formed London and New York based company International Literary Properties, with the hope that the properties can be adapted for films and TV.

The eight-figure deal was made with one of the longest established literary and talent agencies in the U.K., Peters, Fraser + Dunlop, and sees ILP acquire the rights formerly held by the agency for the literary estates of Georges Simenon, Eric Ambler, Margery Allingham, Edmund Crispin, Dennis Wheatley, Robert Bolt, Richard Hull, George Bellairs, Nicolas Freeling, John Creasey, Michael Innes and Evelyn Waugh.

This deal is the first major slate of acquisitions announced by ILP, which will pro­‐actively manage the estates it buys or buys into, working with agents to support their exploitation across all media platforms.

"The acquisition of Peters, Fraser + Dunlop’s interests in these estates is a very important step for us in building the business," said Hilary Strong, the former CEO of the Agatha Christie estate who brokered the deal. Strong is CEO of the U.K. arm of ILM alongside Anthology Group founder Bob Benton, with the New York-headquartered business led by literary veteran Scott Hoffman as Group CEO and executive chairman Ted Green.

"International Literary Properties was formed late last year, bringing together an incredible team with many decades of experience in literary, TV, film, music and theatre management and exploitation," added Strong. "This major acquisition plays to the team’s experience and strengths and I am truly excited by the opportunity to nurture these twelve wonderful estates and to find new and exciting ways of telling the great stories that lie within them."