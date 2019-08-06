Next Gen 2019: The Hollywood Reporter Accepting Nominations for 35 Under 35 List

Think you know someone who will be running Hollywood in a few years? The Hollywood Reporter is now accepting online nominations for executives 35 and under in the categories of agents, managers, film, TV, digital and legal.

What do WME's Ari Emanuel, CAA's Richard Lovett, Universal's Donna Langley, Netflix's Bela Bajaria and Rideback's Dan Lin have in common? They have all appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's annual Next Generation issue, our definitive list of the year's 35 best and brightest leaders age 35 and under.

THR is now accepting online submissions for the 26th edition of the Next Gen list, which will be published Nov. 6, and will identify 35 standouts who one day will run the entertainment industry. Candidates should be submitted in one of the following categories: agents, managers, film, TV, digital and legal. For the first time, THR will also include business managers on the Next Gen list.

When submitting, please make clear the candidate's projects or clients as specifically as possible, and also why you feel he or she will be a force in the industry in a few years.

The deadline for submissions is Sept. 6. (To be considered, nominees must be 35 or younger on Nov. 6, 2019.)

Log your submissions here

All email submissions should be sent to NextGen@THR.com. Contact Rebecca Ford (Rebecca.Ford@thr.com) with any questions.