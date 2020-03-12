NHL Suspends Remainder of Season Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The news comes just one day after the NBA canceled its season after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

The National Hockey League is suspending the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus outbreak, the organization said Thursday.

The news comes just one day after the National Basketball League canceled its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.

Both leagues toyed with the idea of playing the rest of their seasons without spectators in the arena, but that was scrapped as worry over the evergrowing virus intensifies.

The NCAA on Wednesday all championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, aka March Madness, will take place with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.

Major League Baseball is also planning on how to handle its season with some States and cities, such as California, greatly limiting the number of people who can gather at a single location.

As of Thursday, Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood remained open. Officials from both parks outlined what was being done for coronavirus preventive measures

