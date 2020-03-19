Niall Horan, Common, More Musicians Set Live-Stream Concerts to Help WHO Coronavirus Fund

Julianne Hough,Hozier and OneRepublic will also put on concert live streams as part of "Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions."

A number of musicians are lending their talents to coronavirus relief efforts, setting live-streamed performances to keep fans stuck at home entertained and urging people to support the World Health Organization's fund to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Niall Horan and Common are both putting on live streams through Instagram Live on Thursday as part of the "Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions." Horan's session will begin on his personal account at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET, followed by Common's show at 2:30 pm.

Julianne Hough will perform KIRNGY, a movement experience inspired by the elements, on Instagram Live on Friday at 11:00 am PT. Hozier will later put on a show from his home at 12:00 pm PT, followed by OneRepublic's performance on their Instagram account at 1:00 pm PT.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin kicked off the trend on Monday when he announced that he would perform some music for anyone wanting to tune in via an Instagram live stream.

"Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram," tweeted Martin. The post included with the hashtag #TogetherAtHome.

John Legend later praised Martin's idea and followed suit by putting on a live stream musical performance of his own.

Charlie Puth later got in on the action and performed for his fans through a live stream on Wednesday.

Global Citizen coordinated the concert live streams in an effort to unite humanity to fight the coronavirus at a time when many may feel isolated at home.

The organization launched an urgent campaign in support of the WHO’s new Solidarity Response Fund. The WHO estimates it needs $675 million through April for coronavirus preparedness and response efforts. Through the campaign, people can take action and call on world leaders to support this fund.

Artists performing are asking people tuning in to join the campaign. Legend previously announced that Miguel, Jhené Aiko, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are set to perform on upcoming live streams.